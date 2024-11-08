Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Friday night showdown to strike sparks

Rayo Vallecano veteran Oscar Trejo
Oscar Trejo's Rayo Vallecano are in action tonight

We're off to Spain to kick off our weekend, and Kevin Hatchard has a betting tip from La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas
Friday 08 November, 20:00

A Norwegian no-no for us last night, as Bodo Glimt lost 2-1 at home to Qarabag, which was a major upset. Shaking our heads, we move on.

Our travels take us to Spain, because Rayo Vallecano are up against Las Palmas, and I fancy both teams to find the net.

Rayo have made a very solid start to the season, and are ninth going into the weekend. Coach Inigo Perez is just 36, and took over the team in February, keeping them in the division. This term the former Rayo assistant has led his team to four wins and just three defeats across the opening 11 matchdays.

Importantly for our purposes tonight, Perez' team has scored at least once in nine of their 12 matches this term, and at Vallecas they have scored in all five games. They have only managed one clean sheet at home, in a 1-0 victory over Alaves.

Visitors Las Palmas seem to finally be adjusting to life after the departure of coach Garcia Pimienta, and they have won two of their last three league matches. A 3-2 victory at fellow strugglers Valencia was followed by a 1-0 victory over Girona, and then they competed well in a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The Canary Islands side have scored in nine of their 12 La Liga games, but have managed just one clean sheet all season, and I'm happy to go for BTTS here at 2.0621/20. With Fabio Silva and Sandro Ramirez in decent form in attack, I think Las Palmas will at least score here.

