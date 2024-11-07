Football Bet of the Day: Norwegian sensations to sparkle again

Bet of the Day

We're off to the northern edge of Europe for a Europa League clash, and Kevin Hatchard has an odds-against selection for us.

Bodo Glimt v Qarabag
Thursday 07 November, 17:45
Hannibal from 80s classic The A-Team used to always say he loved it when a plan came together, so he'd have absolutely hated what transpired in Germany last night, as Shakhtar's 2-1 win over Young Boys crashed our BTTS No bet before half-time.

We'll head to the edge of the Arctic Circle now, because Bodo Glimt are up against Azerbaijani stalwarts Qarabag, and I fancy the hosts to take another step forward in the Europa League.

Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt are top of the table once again in the Eliteserien, and although they are having a wobble domestically (they have claimed five points from their last five games), I still believe their European form is encouraging.

Bodo Glimt won their league-phase opener 3-2 against Porto, despite playing a chunk of the game with ten men, and on the road they have managed a creditable 0-0 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise and a brilliant win at Braga.

Qarabag were outclassed by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League qualifiers, as they were beaten home and away, and they have found the Europa League tough this term. They lost 3-0 at Spurs, were beaten 2-1 at home by Malmo, and then they were swept aside 3-0 on home soil by Francesco Farioli's improving Ajax.

I know Bodo have had better spells, but Kjetil Knutsen's side has enough credit in the bank with me to think they'll bounce back here. I'll back Bodo Glimt -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0521/20.

Recommended bets

