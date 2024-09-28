Football Bet of the Day: Back Red Bulls striker to stampede opposition

Openda showed his quality with Leverkusen brace

Augsburg leaking too many goals

Belgian striker worth backing to score at nearly evens

RB Leipzig v Augsburg

Saturday 28 September, 14:30

Mon dieu, back-to-back disasters, as Brest collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at out-of-form Auxerre last night. We're still in with a shot of finishing the week in profit, so there's no need to panic. We'll head across to Germany now, because RB Leipzig are up against Augsburg, and I think their misfiring attack with finally catch fire.

Leipzig have drawn their last two games 0-0 in the Bundesliga, failing to get the better of Union Berlin or St Pauli. That's all the more remarkable when you consider they won 3-2 at German double winners Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday Two. However, I still have faith in their attack - Belgian ace Lois Openda scored twice in the win at the BayArena, and he banged in 24 league goals last term. With Slovenian superstar Benjamin Sesko and Dutch schemer extraordinaire Xavi around him, Openda should thrive here.

Opponents Augsburg fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Mainz last weekend, and their defending has been suspect to say the least. Jess Thorup's side have already leaked 10 goals in just four league matches, and they have lost their last five away matches in the league, conceding an eye-watering 17 goals in the process.

Openda is trading at a generous 1.9620/21 to find the net at any time here, and I'll happily back him to do just that against such obliging opposition.