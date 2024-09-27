Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Brest is best in Friday night selection

Former Brest striker Steve Mounie
Steve Mounie was one of several players to leave Breat in the summer, but they are still strong

It's been a week of ups and downs so far, and Kevin Hatchard is aiming for a winner in France this evening.

Auxerre v Brest
Friday 27 September, 18:00

It's fair to say we misjudged Besiktas' ability to go to Amsterdam and get a result last night, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team tried to contain and counter, only to be hammered 4-0 by Ajax. A rough one, and we move on.

We'll head to France now, because struggling Auxerre are up against Champions League combatants Brest, and I think the visitors can succeed.

Auxerre are a famous name in French football, and for decades they prospered under the watchful guidance of coach Guy Roux. After a tremendous start to life back in the top flight (they beat Nice 2-1 on Matchday One), Auxerre has found it tough, losing four consecutive top-flight matches. Understandably, defending has been an issue in the rarefied air of Ligue 1, and Auxerre have leaked 11 goals across those four defeats.

Brest produced a season for the ages last term, as they defied all logic and expectation to finish third and qualify for the Champions League. They won their opening game in Europe's premier competition, beating Sturm Graz 2-1, and they followed that up with a 2-0 home victory against Toulouse. Coach Eric Roy lost key players like Lilian Brassier, Steve Mounie and Jeremy Le Douaron in the summer, but he continues to work wonders.

Brest started with perfectly understandable defeats to Marseille and Lens, but wins over Saint Etienne and Toulouse suggest they'll still excel against sides outside the top echelon. We can back Brest Draw No Bet here at 1.910/11, and given Auxerre's struggles that seems a fair price.

Recommended Bet

Back Brest Draw No Bet @

EXC1.9

Now read Kev's Bundesliga preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Newcastle United v Manchester City: Back Haaland to keep streak going

  • Kevin Hatchard
Manchester City midfielder Rodri
English Premier League

Wolves v Liverpool: Merseysiders backed to rule Molineux

  • Mark O'Haire
Arne Slot - Liverpool
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer: Rodri has a long and horrible road to recovery, I've been there myself

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Newcastle United v Manchester City: Back Haaland to keep streak going

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Liverpool: Merseysiders backed to rule Molineux

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Back Watkins to shine at 6/1 and 11/4 best bet at Brentford

  4. Football Betting Tips

    La Liga Tips: Back spirited Atletico to end Real Madrid's unbeaten streak

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: The best bets for MD7

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Ange's awful away record | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle' alarming statistics | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor