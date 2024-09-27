Football Bet of the Day: Brest is best in Friday night selection

Auxerre v Brest

Friday 27 September, 18:00

It's fair to say we misjudged Besiktas' ability to go to Amsterdam and get a result last night, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team tried to contain and counter, only to be hammered 4-0 by Ajax. A rough one, and we move on.

We'll head to France now, because struggling Auxerre are up against Champions League combatants Brest, and I think the visitors can succeed.

Auxerre are a famous name in French football, and for decades they prospered under the watchful guidance of coach Guy Roux. After a tremendous start to life back in the top flight (they beat Nice 2-1 on Matchday One), Auxerre has found it tough, losing four consecutive top-flight matches. Understandably, defending has been an issue in the rarefied air of Ligue 1, and Auxerre have leaked 11 goals across those four defeats.

Brest produced a season for the ages last term, as they defied all logic and expectation to finish third and qualify for the Champions League. They won their opening game in Europe's premier competition, beating Sturm Graz 2-1, and they followed that up with a 2-0 home victory against Toulouse. Coach Eric Roy lost key players like Lilian Brassier, Steve Mounie and Jeremy Le Douaron in the summer, but he continues to work wonders.

Brest started with perfectly understandable defeats to Marseille and Lens, but wins over Saint Etienne and Toulouse suggest they'll still excel against sides outside the top echelon. We can back Brest Draw No Bet here at 1.910/11, and given Auxerre's struggles that seems a fair price.