Football Bet of the Day: Black Eagles can soar in Dutch capital

Besiktas scoring three goals a game and yet to lose

Ajax still recovering from last season's debacle

Back visitors with insurance at 2.84 15/8

Ajax v Besiktas

Thursday 26 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Bodo Glimt didn't just deliver for us last night, they did so in typical swashbuckling style. Having built a 2-1 lead against Porto, they were reduced to ten men early in the second half, but instead of shutting up shop they went for it. Jens Petter Hauge gave them a 3-1 lead, and the concession of a late consolation goal failed to deny them a famous win.

We'll take on another short-priced favourite now, because Ajax are 2.0421/20 to win their Europa League game against Turkish side Besiktas, and I believe that's far too short.

Ajax are looking to rebuild under up-and-coming Italian coach Francesco Farioli, but after last summer's disastrous transfer window, some big-name sales and the hopeless coaching spell of Maurice Steijn, the Dutch giants have been playing catch-up.

Farioli has made a mixed start in the Eredivisie. Ajax have won at home against Heerenveen and Fortuna Sittard, but they lost 2-1 at NAC Breda and were held to a 1-1 draw in Deventer against Go Ahead Eagles. They had to come through three rounds of qualifiers just to get to the group stage of the UEL, and they needed penalties to sneak past Panathinaikos.

Conversely, Besiktas have barely put a foot wrong. They started the campaign with an extraordinary 5-0 win over Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup, they destroyed Swiss side Lugano 8-4 in the UEL qualifiers, and in the Turkish Super Lig they have taken 13 points from their five games.

In all competitions the Black Eagles have banged in 24 goals in eight matches at an average of three per game. It's been a fine start to life in Istanbul for former Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst, while summer signing Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in seven games.

Ajax are just too short here at 2.0421/20, despite their strong home record under Farioli. Besiktas are unbeaten, and with Portuguese veterans Rafa and Joao Mario supporting Immobile in attack, they have plenty of firepower. I'll back the visitors Draw No Bet at 2.8415/8.