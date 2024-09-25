Football Bet of the Day: Back Dragons' fire to be quenched by Norwegian ice

Bodo exceptional at home

Porto have lost long-serving coach and first-choice strikers

Visitors too short at odds-on

Bodo Glimt v Porto

Wednesday 25 September, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 2

Although our man Vinicius Junior set up a goal in the very first minute of Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Alaves last night, he didn't manage to get on the scoresheet himself. I'll let him off, what with him being one of my favourite players and all. We'll head off to Norway now, because Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt are in action against Porto in the Europa League, and I think we could see an upset.

This is a new era for Porto. Former Dragons coach Andre Villas-Boas has achieved his long-held ambition of becoming the club's president, and that sparked the departure of long-serving and successful coach Sergio Conceicao. Had the incumbent president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa stayed on, Conceicao would've done likewise, as he had agreed a contract extension until 2028.

So now Vitor Bruno, Conceicao's long-time assistant, has taken up the reins. Things have started well, with five wins out of six in the league. However, in their first big test, Porto lost 2-0 at the champions Sporting. It's worth remembering that Porto lost a whole strikeforce - Mehdi Taremi went to Inter, while Evanilson was a big-money sale to Bournemouth. At least summer signing Samu Omorodion has started well, with three goals in his first three league games.

Porto will visit a Bodo Glimt side that got to the final set of UCL qualifiers before falling short against Serbian giants Crvena Zvezda. Kjetil Knutsen's table-toppers won the first leg 2-1, before going down 2-0 in Belgrade.

Bodo Glimt are seven points clear at the top of the Eliteserien, and although they lost 4-1 at closest challengers Brann at the weekend, their record at the Aspmyra Stadion remains exceptional. They have won their last eight competitive home games, scoring 31 goals in the process. They have won their last seven Champions League qualifiers on home soil, and in the Conference League last season they pushed Ajax all the way before losing after extra time.

Porto have a great European pedigree, but they've had a lot of changes in the summer, and they feel too short to me at 1.9620/21, so let's lay them.