Football Bet of the Day: Back Real star to net at odds-against

Vinicius Junior unplayable as a sub v Espanyol

Real Madrid have scored 13 goals in six La Liga games

Vinicius Junior worth backing to score at 2.22 6/5

Real Madrid v Alaves

Tuesday 24 September, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

We made a strong start to the week, as SPAL's 2-1 win over Carpi landed our BTTS bet with time to spare. With a spring in our step and tiramisu smears on our lips, we head to Spain. Real Madrid will face Alaves tonight in La Liga, and I'm backing the irrepressible Vinicius Junior to make his mark.

At the weekend, Real were at home to Espanyol, and they found themselves 1-0 down early in the second half after an uncharacteristic own goal from keeper Thibault Courtois. Coach Carlo Ancelotti brought Brazil's Vinicius Junior from the bench, and he proceeded to score a goal and make a goal in what became a comfortable 4-1 win.

For all the talk of Kylian Mbappe's arrival, Vinicius Junior remains an irreplaceable piece of the Real Madrid jigsaw. The 24-year-old has delivered three goals and two assists in La Liga, and looks to already have a great connection with Mbappe.

I expect Vinicius Junior to start tonight, and I fancy him to score at 2.226/5 on the Exchange. Opponents Alaves have made a strong start to the campaign, and the weekend's 2-1 win over Sevilla has put them in the top seven. However, they lost 5-0 at the Bernabeu in May (Vinicius scored twice), and they lost the reverse fixture 1-0, even though Nacho was sent off for Los Merengues early in the second half.

Vinicius Junior has scored five goals in eight La Liga games against Alaves, and I believe he'll enhance that record tonight.