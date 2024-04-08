Football Bet of the Day: You can bank on Santander tonight

Racing on the charge for promotion

Visitors have lost last four on the road, scoring no goals

Racing Santander v Alcorcon

Monday 08 April, 19:30

It was a profitable week for our Tobias, as Cagliari's 2-1 win over Atalanta gave him another winner on the BTTS market. He can enjoy that cannoli with a sense of satisfaction.

We'll kick off our week in Spain, because Racing Santander are pushing for a return to La Liga, and I think they can give their promotion push a boost with a home win against struggling Alcorcon.

Racing are sixth in the standings, which would be enough for a playoff spot, but they are only four points adrift of Espanyol in the race for automatic promotion. Jose Alberto Lopez' side are in strong form, with six wins in the last nine league matches. If you look at their recent games at El Sardinero, they have won six of the last eight, including the last four.

Alcorcon have won just two of their last ten league matches, and on the road they have lost four in a row, failing to score in any of those defeats. Indeed, they haven't scored a goal on the road since late January. There is a serious danger that they will sink back into the third division at the first time of asking.

Racing are looking for a return to La Liga after a 12-year absence, and they are in good shape. 21-year-old striker Peque Fernandez has banged in 17 league goals, while the more experienced Juan Carlos Arana has chipped in with 11. Racing have scored twice or more in six of their last eight matches.

I'll back Racing -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9420/21. If the hosts win by one goal we get a half-win, if they win by two goals or more we get a full pay-out.