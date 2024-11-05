PSV v Girona: You won't need Dutch courage to back the hosts

PSV haven't lost at home since 2022

Girona struggling to recapture last season's magic

Hosts a fair price to win at 1.85 5/6

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special

PSV v Girona

Tuesday 05 November, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 3

Lazio did win last night, but their 2-1 victory over Cagliari only saw our stake returned. That was somewhat frustrating, as the visitors played the last 12 minutes plus stoppage time with only nine men.

We'll switch our attention to the Champions League now, because dominant Dutch champions PSV are up against a Girona side that is struggling to hit the heights of last term.

PSV continue to be the premier side in the Netherlands, and although coach Peter Bosz has struggled to achieve long-term success with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon, his tactical approach has finally been vindicated in Eindhoven. PSV have won 10 of their 11 games in the league this term, although they did lose for the first time at the weekend, going down 3-2 at title rivals Ajax.

PSV are still looking for their first Champions League win of the new-style league phase, but they held PSG to a 1-1 draw in Paris, and they drew 1-1 with Ruben Amorim's all-conquering Sporting side. You have to go back to November 2022 for the last time they lost a home game in 90 minutes, which is an extraordinary record.

Girona stunned Spanish football last season by mounting a title challenge for much of the campaign, before qualifying for the Champions League for the first time. Inevitably, that team was broken up - star striker Artem Dovbyk went to Roma, rampaging right-back Yan Couto is now at Borussia Dortmund, midfield regulator Aleix Garcia went to Bayer Leverkusen, and Barcelona defender Eric Garcia returned to his parent club.

Girona have lost two of their three UCL games so far, and in La Liga they are a lowly 12th, after winning just four of their first 12 games. They are particularly struggling away from Montilivi - the only teams they have beaten on the road are a dreadful Sevilla side and lower-league Extremadura in the Copa del Rey.

I'll keep this simple and back the home side to win at 1.845/6.