Football Bet of the Day: Back capital club to romp home in Rome
A new week on FBOTD begins in Italy, and Kevin Hatchard is taking us to the capital for a top-flight clash.
Lazio have claimed 13 points from first five home games
Cagliari just above the dropzone
Lazio capable of big home win at 1.875/6
Lazio v Cagliari
Monday 04 November, 19:45
A French fancy proved to be delicious for our chum Tobias yesterday, as Marseille's 2-1 win at Nantes landed his Over 2.5 Goals bet with pretty much half an hour to spare. While he brushes the croissant flakes from his chest, we'll zoom to the Italian capital, because Lazio are in action against Cagliari, and I fancy a comfortable home victory.
Lazio don't have a particularly big name in much-travelled coach Marco Baroni, but he seems to be relishing being given the chance to shine on a big stage in the capital. Lazio are a healthy sixth in the standings, and they are within touching distance of the top spots.
Lazio have built their success on home form, with four wins and a draw at the Stadio Olimpico. It's been a fairly kind run of fixtures, although they did play well in a 2-2 draw with Milan, and recent wins at Torino and Como showed they can compete on the road.
Firepower isn't in short supply, despite the summer departure of club legend Ciro Immobile. Taty Castellanos, Boulaye Dia and Spanish veteran Pedro have netted 11 league goals between them, and in Serie A Lazio have already come up with 11 different goalscorers.
Cagliari look set to once again at least flirt with relegation, as they have collected just nine points from their ten games so far. They have lost back-to-back games against Udinese and Bologna, and they have won just one of their four away matches this term in the top flight. The Sardinians lost home and away to Lazio last term, and I think they'll come unstuck against here.
I'll back Lazio -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.875/6.
