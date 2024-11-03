Football Bet of the Day: Back Marseille to leak in Ligue 1
Goals could fly in as the Canaries host OM in Ligue 1 tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Marseille netted 16 in 5 on the road
-
But conceded in 4/5
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
Nantes v Marseille
Sunday 19:45 (Live on Ligue 1 Pass)
In Spain yesterday, Osasuna snuffed out Valladolid 1-0 and our bet went down with the visitors.
We're finishing the week in France, where fourth-placed Marseille visit 12th-placed Nantes this evening. We're hoping to see more goals than yesterday...
Antoine Kombouaré's Nantes are six games without a win home and away. They are seven without a clean sheet. The Canaries are outsiders for this one, but they have at least scored on all four of their appearances at Stade de la Beaujoire to this point.
Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille are W4-D0-L1 on the road this term, despite conceding in all but one of those games - rock-bottom Montpellier are the only hosts they've shut out so far. With OM notching 16 times across five away days, four of those five games have hit Over 2.5 Goals and that's our even-money punt on this one.
Now read our Tottenham v Aston Villa match preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark
-
Football Betting Tips
Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures