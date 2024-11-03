Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Marseille to leak in Ligue 1

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi likes some of what he's seen from Marseille this season

Goals could fly in as the Canaries host OM in Ligue 1 tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

Nantes v Marseille
Sunday 19:45 (Live on Ligue 1 Pass)

In Spain yesterday, Osasuna snuffed out Valladolid 1-0 and our bet went down with the visitors.

We're finishing the week in France, where fourth-placed Marseille visit 12th-placed Nantes this evening. We're hoping to see more goals than yesterday...

Antoine Kombouaré's Nantes are six games without a win home and away. They are seven without a clean sheet. The Canaries are outsiders for this one, but they have at least scored on all four of their appearances at Stade de la Beaujoire to this point.

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille are W4-D0-L1 on the road this term, despite conceding in all but one of those games - rock-bottom Montpellier are the only hosts they've shut out so far. With OM notching 16 times across five away days, four of those five games have hit Over 2.5 Goals and that's our even-money punt on this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.0

Now read our Tottenham v Aston Villa match preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  • Dave Tindall
Best bets for West Ham v Chelsea
English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  • Stephen Tudor
Premier League trophy
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal 2/1 to win title after beating Spurs to Eze signing

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu