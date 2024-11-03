Football Bet of the Day: Back Marseille to leak in Ligue 1

Marseille netted 16 in 5 on the road



But conceded in 4/5

Back +2.5 Goals



Nantes v Marseille

Sunday 19:45 (Live on Ligue 1 Pass)

In Spain yesterday, Osasuna snuffed out Valladolid 1-0 and our bet went down with the visitors.

We're finishing the week in France, where fourth-placed Marseille visit 12th-placed Nantes this evening. We're hoping to see more goals than yesterday...

Antoine Kombouaré's Nantes are six games without a win home and away. They are seven without a clean sheet. The Canaries are outsiders for this one, but they have at least scored on all four of their appearances at Stade de la Beaujoire to this point.

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille are W4-D0-L1 on the road this term, despite conceding in all but one of those games - rock-bottom Montpellier are the only hosts they've shut out so far. With OM notching 16 times across five away days, four of those five games have hit Over 2.5 Goals and that's our even-money punt on this one.