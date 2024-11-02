Football Bet of the Day: Back overs for Osasuna
Tobias Gourlay's feeling bullish about the prospect of goals in Pamplona this lunchtime
-
3+ goals in 4 straight Osasuna home games...
-
And on 5/5 Valladolid away days
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Osasuna v Valladolid
Saturday 13:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)
In Spain last night, there was no mayhem as Alaves edged Mallorca 1-0.
We're hoping to see more goals in the lunchtime game from La Liga today as eighth-placed Osasuna host second-bottom Valladolid...
Paulo Pezzolano's Valladolid are a predictably poor W1-D0-L4 on the road this season. But, after early thrashings from Barcelona and Real Madrid, they have found the back of the net on each of their last three away days: going down 3-1 at Celta Vigo and 2-1 at Sevilla before a 3-1 win at Alaves last time out. All five matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Vicente Moreno's Osasuna have been serving up goals at El Sadar recently. The Pamplona outfit are W4-D1-L1 on home turf, despite conceding in 5/6 of those matches. At the other end, the hosts are averaging two goals a game themselves. Each of the last four here have produced Over 2.5 Goals and we'll back this one to go the same way at an odds-against price.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
-
