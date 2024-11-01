Football Bet of the Day: Back mayhem at Mendizorroza

3/3 Alaves home games have been high scorers



So have 3/3 Mallorca away marches

Back +2.5 Goals at a juicy price



Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet

Alaves v Mallorca

Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Italy last night, Roma shut down Torino 1-0 and left us short on our goals target.

We're in Spain today for the Friday-night game from La Liga. Sixteenth-placed Alaves are slightly favoured to beat Mallorca at home, but it's the plump price on Over 2.5 Goals catching our eye...

Luis Garcia's Alaves are an even W2-D1-L2 at Mendizorroza this season. They lost the most recent two: 0-3 to league leaders Barcelona then, less forgivably, 2-3 to second-bottom Valladolid. Their last three home games have now produced Over 2.5 Goals, with the hosts scoring twice themselves in 3/4.

Jagoba Arrasate's Mallorca are W3-D0-L2 on the road this term. They've won 3/4 recently, with each of the last three delivering Over 2.5 Goals. Both teams scored in all three of those games and there looks to be a decent chance of the same thing happening in this one. With Over 2.5 Goals on offer at a much bigger price than usual, we'll take a punt on both sides helping to get this one up and over the line.