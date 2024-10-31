Football Bet of the Day: Back overs at the Olimpico
Tobias Gourlay reckons there could be a torrent of goals as Torino travel to Roma tonight
-
+2.5 Goals in 3/4 Roma home matches
-
20 goals in 5 Torino away games
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
Roma v Torino
Thursday 19:45 (Live on One Football)
In Italy last night, Atalanta beat Monza 2-0 to leave us short on one side of our bet.
We're staying with Serie A for one more day as tonight brings ninth-placed Torino to 12th-placed Roma. This fixture finished 3-2 to Roma last season and we're hoping to see a few more goals later on...
Torino's first five road trips of the campaign have produced 20 goals, evenly split between the travellers and their various hosts. The Granata have scored at least twice in 4/5 while conceding at least twice in 4/5. The same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (and even Over 3.5 Goals).
Ivan Juric's Roma have served up Over 2.5 Goals in 3/4 at the Stadio Olimpico so far. They're odds-on favourites for this one, despite conceding in 3/4 of those games. Today's visitors have been finding the back of the net regularly on their travels, so we'll take the odds-against price on this one hitting Over 2.5 Goals.
Now read our latest look at La Liga's title race here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal