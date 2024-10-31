Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back overs at the Olimpico

Roma forward Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has seen it all at Roma this season

Tobias Gourlay reckons there could be a torrent of goals as Torino travel to Roma tonight

Roma v Torino
Thursday 19:45 (Live on One Football)

In Italy last night, Atalanta beat Monza 2-0 to leave us short on one side of our bet.

We're staying with Serie A for one more day as tonight brings ninth-placed Torino to 12th-placed Roma. This fixture finished 3-2 to Roma last season and we're hoping to see a few more goals later on...

Torino's first five road trips of the campaign have produced 20 goals, evenly split between the travellers and their various hosts. The Granata have scored at least twice in 4/5 while conceding at least twice in 4/5. The same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (and even Over 3.5 Goals).

Ivan Juric's Roma have served up Over 2.5 Goals in 3/4 at the Stadio Olimpico so far. They're odds-on favourites for this one, despite conceding in 3/4 of those games. Today's visitors have been finding the back of the net regularly on their travels, so we'll take the odds-against price on this one hitting Over 2.5 Goals.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.16

Now read our latest look at La Liga's title race here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  • Mike Norman
Get tips and betting odds for Leeds v Everton in the Premier League
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Spurs 2/15 to sign Eze and in talks with Palace

  • Editor
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  • Lewis Jones
Etihad Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu