Football Bet of the Day: Back overs at the Olimpico

+2.5 Goals in 3/4 Roma home matches



20 goals in 5 Torino away games

Roma v Torino

Thursday 19:45 (Live on One Football)

In Italy last night, Atalanta beat Monza 2-0 to leave us short on one side of our bet.

We're staying with Serie A for one more day as tonight brings ninth-placed Torino to 12th-placed Roma. This fixture finished 3-2 to Roma last season and we're hoping to see a few more goals later on...

Torino's first five road trips of the campaign have produced 20 goals, evenly split between the travellers and their various hosts. The Granata have scored at least twice in 4/5 while conceding at least twice in 4/5. The same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (and even Over 3.5 Goals).

Ivan Juric's Roma have served up Over 2.5 Goals in 3/4 at the Stadio Olimpico so far. They're odds-on favourites for this one, despite conceding in 3/4 of those games. Today's visitors have been finding the back of the net regularly on their travels, so we'll take the odds-against price on this one hitting Over 2.5 Goals.