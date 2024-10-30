Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Gasperini's men
Monza are racing towards defeat in Bergamo tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Atalanta scored 16 in 4 home games...
-
But leaked 7 times
-
Back Atalanta to win & concede
-
Atalanta v AC Monza
Wednesday 19:45 (Live on One Football)
In Italy yesterday, Bologna won 2-0 at Cagliari to leave us a goal short of our target.
We're staying in Serie A for one of this evening's four games. Fifth-placed Atalanta are hosting 16th-placed AC Monza and we reckon there will be more goals at the Gewiss Stadium...
Atalanta have won three of their first four home games this season. Each match has produced at least five goals, with the hosts conceding in all four. Most recently, they've beaten 19th-placed Genoa 5-1 and 14th-placed Verona 6-1. Gian Piero Gasperini's men are now averaging four goals a game and should have the firepower to blast past today's visitors.
Monza have only won 1 of their first nine Serie A matches of the campaign, but they have scored in 6/7 home and away. Only league leaders Napoli, who have the division's best defensive record, have been able to shut them out. Against leaky Atalanta, we'll take them to grab a goal in defeat and help us land an odds-against punt.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
