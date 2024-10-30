Wednesday Football Tips: McGrath provides value in 14/1 Bet Builder

High-flying Dons can stay unbeaten

Assists leader McGrath too big for repeat

Add home cards to produce 14/1 15.00 Bet Builder

Aberdeen v Rangers

Wednesday 30 October, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

This could be well worth a watch on Wednesday night as season surprise package Aberdeen look to pull nine points clear of Rangers and really cement their title challenge.

They've won eight of nine so far in the Premiership, their only dropped points coming away to champions Celtic, a game they drew 2-2. In all competitions, it's 14 of 15.

Rangers, on the other hand, have been slipping up. They've had to juggle domestic affairs with Europa League football and have subsequently fallen off the Premiership pace.

Notably, they've struggled away from home, winning only one of four so far and scoring just a single goal in those matches.

In short, this looks a very tricky trip for the Glasgow giants, who are odds-on surely only on past reputation.

Even though Aberdeen will again be without top scorer Pape Habib Gueye, getting the hosts and the draw onside via the double-chance market at 5/61.84 looks a good call.

Another element to add to our Bet Builder is cards.

This has been a fixture which has produced them in spades over the years.

Much of that stems back to the infamous Neil Simpson 'tackle' on Ian Durrant in the 1980s, a period in which these two sides were regularly involved in title races.

Aberdeen have landed the over 1.5 cards bet in 25 of the last 28 meetings and all eight in which referee John Beaton has taken charge.

Beaton is currently above average for cards this season, as he was throughout the whole of 2023/24, while Aberdeen are fifth of 12 in the league for bookings so far.

It's not a big price but helps boost up the odds of our Bet Builder, the real value for which lies in the anytime assist market.

Jamie McGrath has been a big factor in Aberdeen's resurgence this season and has already produced six assists, a figure which makes him the Premiership's assists leader.

He's landed this bet in five of his nine appearances so far, including at Celtic Park where he set up both Dons goals.

McGrath has played most of his football on the left-hand side this season where he'd make life difficult for James Tavernier, a player whose strength if getting forward himself.

However, he went into a more central role at the weekend and he can arguably be a bigger threat in that market from that position.

Either way, 15/28.50 about him assisting again just looks too big.

Added to the other two legs, it makes our Bet Builder a tasty-looking 14/115.00 shot.