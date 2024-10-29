Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to collapse in Cagliari

Bologna scored 6 in 3 on the road



Cagliari conceded 8 in 3 at home

Back +2.5 Goals



Cagliari v Bologna

Tuesday 17:30 (Live on One Football)

In Portugal last night, Porto thrashed AVS 5-0 to give us a winning start to the week.

We've come to Italy today for one of this evening's three games from Serie A. Last season, the league meetings of Cagliari and Bologna brought a pair of 2-1 wins for the home side. We're hoping to see a few more goals when they go head to head at the Sardegna Arena later...

Twelfth-placed Bologna's first four away days of this season have each delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Vincenzo Italiano's men drew 2-2 at struggling last time out on the road. It was the third away day in a row on which they scored twice. At the other end, they've conceded 2+ in 3/4.

The last home game of Davide Nicola's Cagliari brought a 3-2 win over Torino. It was the third home match in a row in which the Sardinians had conceded at least two goals. They start this match as slight outsiders, but we reckon they can contribute a goal or two and - at an odds-against price - help get it up and Over 2.5 Goals.