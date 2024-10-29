Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to collapse in Cagliari

Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano
Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano knows which way this game could be headed

Bologna and Cagliari could serve up a few goals in Serie A this evening, says Tobias Gourlay

Cagliari v Bologna
Tuesday 17:30 (Live on One Football)

In Portugal last night, Porto thrashed AVS 5-0 to give us a winning start to the week.

We've come to Italy today for one of this evening's three games from Serie A. Last season, the league meetings of Cagliari and Bologna brought a pair of 2-1 wins for the home side. We're hoping to see a few more goals when they go head to head at the Sardegna Arena later...

Twelfth-placed Bologna's first four away days of this season have each delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Vincenzo Italiano's men drew 2-2 at struggling last time out on the road. It was the third away day in a row on which they scored twice. At the other end, they've conceded 2+ in 3/4.

The last home game of Davide Nicola's Cagliari brought a 3-2 win over Torino. It was the third home match in a row in which the Sardinians had conceded at least two goals. They start this match as slight outsiders, but we reckon they can contribute a goal or two and - at an odds-against price - help get it up and Over 2.5 Goals.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.3

Now read our tips for this week's EFL Cup games here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5

  • Mike Norman
Mike Norman's tips for Wolves v Manchester City
English Premier League

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

  • Max Liu
Saturday football tips cheat sheet from Betfair
English Premier League

Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Betting expert Mark Stinchcombe previews all five fixtures

  • Mark Stinchcombe
Football odds compiler Mark Stinchcombe

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Predictions: Betting tips for every single weekend fixture

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Kevin Hatchard's European Tipsheet: Goals fancied in Germany and France and Yamal to star for Barca

  5. Football Betting Tips

    EFL League One & League Two Tips: Crewe look the best bet this weekend against Crawley

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu