Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to collapse in Cagliari
Bologna and Cagliari could serve up a few goals in Serie A this evening, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Bologna scored 6 in 3 on the road
-
Cagliari conceded 8 in 3 at home
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
Cagliari v Bologna
Tuesday 17:30 (Live on One Football)
In Portugal last night, Porto thrashed AVS 5-0 to give us a winning start to the week.
We've come to Italy today for one of this evening's three games from Serie A. Last season, the league meetings of Cagliari and Bologna brought a pair of 2-1 wins for the home side. We're hoping to see a few more goals when they go head to head at the Sardegna Arena later...
Twelfth-placed Bologna's first four away days of this season have each delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Vincenzo Italiano's men drew 2-2 at struggling last time out on the road. It was the third away day in a row on which they scored twice. At the other end, they've conceded 2+ in 3/4.
The last home game of Davide Nicola's Cagliari brought a 3-2 win over Torino. It was the third home match in a row in which the Sardinians had conceded at least two goals. They start this match as slight outsiders, but we reckon they can contribute a goal or two and - at an odds-against price - help get it up and Over 2.5 Goals.
Now read our tips for this week's EFL Cup games here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Predictions: Betting tips for every single weekend fixture
-
Football Betting Tips
Kevin Hatchard's European Tipsheet: Goals fancied in Germany and France and Yamal to star for Barca
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League One & League Two Tips: Crewe look the best bet this weekend against Crawley