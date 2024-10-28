Football Bet of the Day: Back Porto to punish AVS

AVS scored 3 in 4 at home



5 clean sheets in 8 league games for Porto

Back Porto Win to Nil



AVS Futebol SAD v Porto

Monday 20:15

In Germany yesterday, Heidenheim and Hoffenheim drew 0-0 and Kev drew a blank too as Andrej Kramaric failed to find the back of the net.

We start in Portugal, where Porto can consolidate second place in the Primeira Liga with a win at 11th-placed AVS Futebol SAD. We fancy the visitors to get the result they want...

Porto are W7-D0-L1 home and away this season. The only failure to win came at league leaders Sporting. They've won 7/7 against teams currently below them in the table, notching five clean sheets along the way. Their two road wins so far have come by margins on 2-0 and 3-0.

AVS Futebol SAD are W2-D3-L3 overall, though they've managed just a single goal through the last three rounds of the campaign. On home turf, the Primeira Liga new boys are unbeaten, but have netted only three times across four low-scoring encounters. We'll take in-form Porto to shut them out today and leave with all three points.