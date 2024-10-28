Premier League: Erik Ten Hag 17/20 to be first manager sacked following defeat at West Ham

Ten Hag returns to head of Sack Race betting following defeat to West Ham

United manager has been here before but can he survive again?

Van Nistelrooy favourite to be next United manager

Ten Hag favourite... again

Erik Ten Hag is the new (old) favourite to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave following Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Dutchman is 17/201.85 on the Betfair Sportsbook, but his position at the head of the market isn't the first time he's been the favourite to be the first manager sacked this term.

⌛️ Has time run out for Erik ten Hag?#WHUMUN | #MUFC -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 27, 2024

Exactly four weeks ago, following United's 0-3 home defeat to Tottenham, Ten Hag was marginal odds-on in the sack race betting with away games at Porto and Aston Villa to come.

But somehow, as the 54-year-old always seems to do when under intense pressure, Ten Hag and his United team dug out a couple of results, avoiding defeat in both games, resulting in him keeping his job.

Impressive Blues up next

If Ten Hag isn't sacked by next Sunday then matters could get worse before they improve with Chelsea arriving at Stamford Bridge in next weekend's big Premier League clash.

The Blues have impressed this term, and moved up to fourth in the table with a 2-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

United meanwhile have made their second worst start to a Premier League season in their history and currently sit 14th in the table with just 11 points from their nine games played. The Red Devils can be backed at 8/19.00 on the Betfair Exchange to record a Top 4 Finish this term.

Van Nistelrooy favourite to replace ETH

Man United's assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy is the 11/43.75 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to replace Ten Hag should the club decide to make a change.

Van Nistelrooy is unlikely to be seen as United's long term replacement, but if he is to be put in interim charge then Betfair rules stipulate than should any manager be in charge for at least 10 games, then that person will be deemed the winner in the market.

Ruben Amorim is the 7/24.50 second favourite to be United' next manager, with former England boss Gareth Southgate next in at 7/18.00.

Now read more Football tips and previews here.