Premier League Manager Betting: Ten Hag 10/11 to leave next after United horror show
Erik Ten Has is now strong favourite in the Premier League sack race betting following a damaging home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. Mike Norman has the details...
Ten Hag goes odds-on to be next PL manager to be sacked
Van Nistelrooy and Southgate head betting to replace ETH
United 12th in the table and over 5/16.00 to finish in the top four
Ten Hag strong fav in Sack Race betting
Erik Ten Hag is 1.910/11 on the Betfair Exchange to be the next Premier League manager to leave following Manchester United's 0-3 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
The Dutch manager has seemingly been under pressure to save his job since a public fall-out with Cristiano Ronaldo in his first season in charge of United, but League Cup success that year and a FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City in his second season kept the 54-year-old in a job.
But Sunday's defeat to Spurs - in which United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a lunge on James Maddison - has left the Old Trafford outfit 12th in the table with only newly-promoted Southampton scoring fewer goals than United's tally of five league goals this term.
The defeat comes on the back of a disappointing 1-1 home draw with FC Twente in the Europa League, meaning United have won just one of their last nine European games under Ten Hag.
On the Betfair Sportsbook United attacking coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is the 9/43.25 favourite to be the Next Manchester United Manger, ahead of former England boss Gareth Southgate at 4/15.00.
Another horror show for United
Sunday's home defeat to Tottenham was on the cards from the first few minutes when Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven ran almost the full length of the pitch before brilliantly crossing for Brennan Johnson to tap home into an empty net at the back post.
Ange Postecoglou's men were in complete control of the game through the first period and really should have added to their one-goal lead even before Fernandes was dismissed for his high tackle on Maddison.
Dejan Kulusevski extended Tottenham's lead early in the second half and at that point it looked like the visitors could go on to win by five or six. But to United's credit they upped their performance levels during the second half, and although they rarely threatened to get back into the game they at least saved a home drubbing, despite Dominic Solanke scoring Tottenham's third late in the game.
On the Betfair Exchange United are out to 6.25/1 in the Top 4 Finish market. Tottenham, who moved up to eighth in the table with the victory, are 3.211/5 to finish in the top four.
