EFL Cup Tips: 23/10 first half goals bet appeals in Tottenham v Manchester City
Dan Fitch is backing a lively start between Tottenham and Manchester City, as he previews the week's EFL Cup Fourth Round fixtures.
-
Expect early goals between Spurs and City
-
Liverpool will go strong at Brighton
-
Arsenal can overcome handicap
-
Southampton v Stoke (Tuesday, 19:45)
Southampton's only victories this season have come in this competition, winning 5-3 at Cardiff and then defeating Everton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
After a decent display in a 1-0 loss at Manchester City a the weekend, the Saints should enjoy a morale-boosting victory here, against a Stoke side that have not won in four games (D3 L1). A Southampton win and both teams to score is 15/82.88.
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday (Tuesday, 20:00)
Sheffield Wednesday are in reasonably good form, losing only one of their last six games in the Championship (W3 D2), but a trip to Brentford is daunting these days.
The Bees are unbeaten in six home matches across all competitions (W5 D1). These fixtures have averaged 4.66 goals-per-game, so a Brentford win and over 2.5 goals can land at 10/111.91.
Brighton v Liverpool (Wednesday, 19:30)
The EFL Cup holders Liverpool put out a pretty strong side in the last round when they defeated West Ham 5-1 and could give starts to the likes of Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai, who were on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday.
Brighton rotated in the last round as they beat Wolves, so it will be interesting to see how Fabian Hurzeler will treat this challenge. Whoever the Seagulls pick, Liverpool look value at 1/12.00 to win.
Newcastle v Chelsea (Wednesday, 19:45)
Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday and now the Magpies have the chance to take some revenge.
Eddie Howe went very strong with his lineup when Newcastle faced Nottingham Forest in this competition back in August, while Enzo Maresca is almost duty bound to rotate heavily, due to the size of his squad. Combining Newcastle double chance with both teams to score is 1/12.00.
Manchester United v Leicester (Wednesday, 19:45)
Manchester United are in the midst of their latest crisis after losing 2-1 at West Ham at the weekend and have responded by putting Erik ten Hag out of his misery and placing Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge.
With a new manager at the helm and Leicester's priority being to stay in the Premier League, let's go for a Manchester United win and over 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.
Preston v Arsenal (Wednesday, 19:45)
With a weekend tip to Newcastle on the horizon, Arsenal are likely to heavily rotate here, just as they did when beating Bolton 5-1 in the last round.
Preston held Fulham to a 1-1 draw before beating them on penalties in the last round, but the Gunners' second-string should have too much quality. Back Arsenal with -2 on the handicap at 2/13.00.
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Wednesday, 19:45)
Crystal Palace picked up their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday when they beat Tottenham. Judging by the team that Oliver Glasner has put out in previous rounds against Championship opposition, he will pick a strong side.
With Villa's Champions League commitments stretching their squad, Unai Emery is likely to rotate and that could see them draw a second successive home match at 12/53.40, following their 1-1 stalemate with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Tottenham v Manchester City (Wednesday, 20:15)
Spurs are pretty reliable at home, but keep losing on the road. Though they have home advantage here and the fact that Pep Guardiola has already said that he will rotate heavily, it's hard to be confident regarding their chances, considering their performance against Crystal Palace.
Tottenham's last two home games against Premier League opposition have seen both teams score in the first-half and you can back that bet to land again at 23/103.30.
Recommended bets
Back Southampton to beat Stoke and both teams to score @ 15/82.88
Back Brentford to beat Sheffield Wednesday and over 2.5 goals @ 10/111.91
Back Liverpool to beat Brighton @ 23/202.15
Back Newcastle double chance against Chelsea and both teams to score @ 1/12.00
Back Manchester United to beat Leicester and over 2.5 goals @ 5/61.84
Back Arsenal -2 against Preston @ 2/13.00
Back Aston Villa and Crystal Palace to draw @ 12/53.40
Back Tottenham and Manchester City to both score in the first-half @ 23/103.30
