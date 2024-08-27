Football Bet of the Day: New Stuttgart striker to shine

Stuttgart looking for first win

Munster have started badly in second tier

Demirovic has looked sharp since summer arrival

Preussen Münster v Stuttgart

Tuesday 27 August, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports

We got off to a sizzling start in Sardinia, as Cagliari's 1-1 draw with Como saw us land a BTTS winner with time to spare. We'll head to Germany now, because Stuttgart are hoping to finally kickstart a tough season with a win in the DFB Pokal at Bundesliga 2 team Preussen Münster.

Stuttgart overachieved massively last season as they finished second in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League. They have since lost defensive chief Waldemar Anton and top scorer Serhou Guirassy to Borussia Dortmund, while versatile Japanese defender Hiroki Ito has moved to Bayern Munich.

Sebastian Hoeness' men have had a tricky start to the campaign. They were a goal up and a man up in the second half of their DFL Supercup match at champions Bayer Leverkusen, but they shipped a late leveller and lost on penalties. Last weekend's southern derby at Freiburg was more alarming, as VfB slipped to a 3-1 defeat in their Bundesliga opener.

Stuttgart should however have better fortune against second-tier side Preussen Münster, who have started the season by taking a solitary point from their three matches. Long-serving coach Sascha Hildmann sprung a real surprise by taking the team into the second-tier with a second-place finish in the Dritte Liga, but spending 300,000 euros and signing a glut of players on free transfers was unlikely to move the needle.

Münster lost 4-0 at home to Bayern at this stage last term, and I can't see them upsetting Stuttgart here. Stuttgart haven't lost to a side outside the Bundesliga in the Pokal since 2018, when they went down 2-0 at Hansa Rostock, and I don't believe they'll slip up here.

I'll back Stuttgart to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Ermedin Demirovic to score at 2.0421/20 on the Bet Builder. Demirovic netted against his old club Freiburg at the weekend, he hit the post in the Supercup and he netted 15 Bundesliga goals last season. With Deniz Undav still not fit to start, Demirovic is likely to lead the line.