Tuesday Football Tips: Back Lewandowski & Lejeune in 7/1 Bet Builder

Robert Lewandowski in action for Barcelona and is backed to score again
Back Robert Lewandowski to carry on his scoring streak for Barcelona at Rayo Vallecano

Paul Higham is backing Robert Lewandowski to hit the net and thinks a Rayo Vallecano defender offers great value to form a 7/18.00 Bet Builder double on Tuesday.

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick hopes to continue his perfect league start at Rayo Vallecano - but the hosts have a better record than you'd expect against their illustrious opponents.

Rayo have only lost one of the last six league meetings and have won two of the last three at home - plus they're unbeaten so far in the early stages of La Liga.

So Barca will need their big guns to show up on Tuesday...

Leg 1: Robert Lewandowski to score anytime

He's kind of an elder statesman at Barcelona now, and Robert Lewandowski is certainly leading by example with three goals in two games so far - and we've seen time and time again how he likes to get on these scoring runs.

Rayo's first home game of the season will make for a decent atmosphere but when Lewandowski starts a streak like this it's best to get on as early as possible.

So we'll back Lewandowski to score again at 1/12.00

Leg 2: Florian Lejeune 2+ fouls

And one of the men facing Lewandowski and company is Rayo defender Florian Lejeune, who could be a touch of value at 3/14.00 for 2+ fouls against Barcelona.

He's given away four fouls in two outings at centre half this season, and facing a side like Barcelona will be right up there with the toughest assignments of the season.

Lejeune did not give away too many fouls last season with just six games of multiple fouls, but three in one game against Getafe this season is a good early marker.

Facing Barca, and particularly an in-form Lewandowski, raises expectations for more fouls from Lejeune on this occasion at a big price.

Recommended Bet

Back Lewandowski to score anytime & Lejeune 2+ fouls

SBK7/1

Now read Jamie Kemp's LaLiga Tipsheet here!

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 42pts
Returned: 59.56pts
P/L: +17.56pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

