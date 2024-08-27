Tuesday Football Tips: Back Lewandowski & Lejeune in 7/1 Bet Builder

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick hopes to continue his perfect league start at Rayo Vallecano - but the hosts have a better record than you'd expect against their illustrious opponents.

Rayo have only lost one of the last six league meetings and have won two of the last three at home - plus they're unbeaten so far in the early stages of La Liga.

So Barca will need their big guns to show up on Tuesday...

He's kind of an elder statesman at Barcelona now, and Robert Lewandowski is certainly leading by example with three goals in two games so far - and we've seen time and time again how he likes to get on these scoring runs.

Rayo's first home game of the season will make for a decent atmosphere but when Lewandowski starts a streak like this it's best to get on as early as possible.

So we'll back Lewandowski to score again at 1/12.00

And one of the men facing Lewandowski and company is Rayo defender Florian Lejeune, who could be a touch of value at 3/14.00 for 2+ fouls against Barcelona.

He's given away four fouls in two outings at centre half this season, and facing a side like Barcelona will be right up there with the toughest assignments of the season.

Lejeune did not give away too many fouls last season with just six games of multiple fouls, but three in one game against Getafe this season is a good early marker.

Facing Barca, and particularly an in-form Lewandowski, raises expectations for more fouls from Lejeune on this occasion at a big price.