Football Bet of the Day: Victory for Viktoria, but only just

Plzen pushing for title

Hosts have won last five at home in all comps

Visitors can at least keep the score down

Plzen v Teplice

Thursday 05 December, 19:00

RB Leipzig fought for their coach Marco Rose last night, knowing that a continuation of his awful form might have cost him his job. Their 3-0 DFB Pokal win over Eintracht Frankfurt was as impressive as it was unexpected.

We'll take ourselves to Czechia now, because title-chasers Plzen are up against struggling Teplice, and I fancy the hosts to deliver an unflashy win.

Plzen finished third last term, and they are eight points behind the leaders Slavia Prague this season. At home they are a formidable outfit - Miroslav Koubek's men have won ten of their last 12 at the Doosan Arena, including the last five.

Intriguingly for our purposes, if you look at those ten wins in detail, you see that only two of them featured four goals or more. Seven of the ten victories featured a clean sheet for the home side.

Teplice lost this fixture 3-0 last season, and they are currently in the relegation zone, after winning just five of their first 16 matches. If you look at their games against big hitters, they drew 1-1 at Sparta Prague and lost 2-1 at Slavia, so they aren't being overrun in matches against this type of opposition.

On that basis, I'll back Plzen to win and for there to be Under 3.5 Goals at 10/111.91 on the Sportsbook. That bet has paid out 13 times in Plzen matches in all competitions this term.