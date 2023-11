Liverpool the current league leaders in Uruguay

Plaza Colonia have lost three of last five at home

Plaza Colonia v Liverpool

Tuesday 14 November, 22:00

We suffered pain in Spain last night, as Real Oviedo only drew with rock-bottom Cartagena, and even then the hosts needed a last-gasp leveller. A tough one, but we move on.

In our final evening together before Tobias picks the reins back up, we'll head to Uruguay. Liverpool (the Montevideo one, not the Anfield one of course) are on the road at Plaza Colonia, and I think they can justify their favouritism.

It's been an excellent start to the season for the capital club. They have won seven of their nine league games, losing just once. On the road, Liverpool have won seven of their last ten games in the top flight stretching back into last season, and they have suffered defeat just five times across their last 25 away games in the Primera Division.

By the way, if you are wondering why they are called Liverpool, most of the coal ships that arrived in Montevideo around the time of the club's foundation came from Liverpool, and there was a tradition at the time of adopting English names or terms for Uruguayan clubs.

Plaza Colonia have won just three of their nine games, and they have failed to score in four of those nine outings. At their catchily-named Parque Cincuentenario Juan Gaspar Prandi, Plaza have lost three of their last five. Last season they lost at home to Liverpool, and drew 2-2 in the away game. That might seem like a good result, but Liverpool had a man sent off in the 11th minute.

I'll keep this simple and back the in-form league leaders to win at 1.9620/21.