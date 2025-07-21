Football Bet of the Day: Norr way you should back goals

Goals have dried up at home for Norrkoping

Visitors average under a goal a game

BTTS No a chunky price at 2.58 8/5

Norrkoping v Varnamo

Monday 21 July, 18:00

We were right to expect a bore-fest in Sweden yesterday, as Hacken played out a goalless draw at Halmstads to land our BTTS No bet. Same country today, and the same approach, as Norrkoping face struggling Varnamo.

Varnamo have collected a feeble seven points so far in the Allsvenskan, and they have scored just 12 goals in 15 league outings. They have drawn a blank in four of their last six league matches, and although they beat Djurgardens 1-0 last time out, this has been a tough start to the campaign for a team that finished 14th last term, surviving the relegation playoffs.

Seven of Varnamo's 15 league games have seen at least one team fail to score, and while that figure is only five of 15 for opponents Norrkoping, it's worth considering that these are two teams who are simply not playing very well at all.

Norrkoping have claimed just two points from their last five outings, and on home soil they haven't even scored in three of their last five matches. A BTTS No bet has landed in four of their eight league games at the Nya Parken this term.

BTTS No is a staggering 2.588/5 here, which seems a huge price given that Norrkoping are misfiring at home, and Varnamo are averaging well below a goal a game.