Football Bet of the Day: Swedish showdown could be tough watch

Halmstads average under a goal a game in the league

BTTS No has paid out in eight of Hacken's last 13

It's a value play here at 13/10 2.30

Halmstads v Hacken

Sunday 20 July, 15:30

Our boys Viking picked a bad time to suffer their first home defeat of the season, and their 4-2 loss to Bodo/Glimt last night took us down with them. We'll jump across to Sweden now, because misfiring Halmstad are up against Swedish Cup winners Hacken, and there's a goals-based bet that has caught my eye.

Hacken have had something of a golden era. They won the Allsvenskan title in 2022, and have since won the Skenska Cupen twice. While they are making progress in the Europa League qualifiers, this domestic season is proving to be something of a slog, as they have won just six of their 15 league matches.

Interestingly for our purposes, eight of Hacken's last 13 games have seen either one team or both teams fail to score. When you then look at Halmstads' form, a BTTS No bet at 13/102.30 starts to look quite attractive.

Halmstads have scored just 14 goals in 15 league matches so far this term, and six of their last nine competitive games would have seen a BTTS No bet land. They are a lowly 11th in the 16-team league, and 17 of their last 30 league games have seen at least one team draw a blank.

It feels like 13/102.30 for BTTS No is just a bit too chunky to ignore.