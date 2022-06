Fallen visitors to pick up a result

Norrby v Ostersunds

Tuesday 28 June, 18:00

In Sweden last night, Tobias got the result he wanted, but Malmo took too long to get going against Helsingborgs, and their 2-1 win didn't land the HT/FT.

He ends his mammoth shift, and now that I'm back from Glastonbury, I have to finally do some work. Well, if you can call this work. We'll start our time together in Sweden, because Ostersunds are visiting fellow strugglers Norrby in the second-tier Superettan.

These are tough times for Ostersunds, from Sweden's "Winter City." When Brighton boss Graham Potter was in charge, Ostersunds won the Swedish Cup, and even beat Arsenal at the Emirates in the Europa League. However, the team has tumbled out of the top flight, and is now fighting to avoid another relegation. OFK have taken just a point from their last six matches, and on the road they have lost four in a row.

However, hosts Norrby are only a place above Ostersunds in the table, and they are also in poor form. NIF have won just one of their last eight matches in the league, and they haven't won at home since April. They haven't won any of their last 13 games by more than one goal.

We can give Ostersunds a one-goal start here on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20, and I think that's fair enough. Norrby aren't blowing teams away, having only scored seven goals in ten league games.