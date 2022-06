Malmo FF v Helsingborgs

Monday 18:00

In the States last night, a 95th-minute winner for Philly saw them beat NYCFC 2-1 and deliver Over 2.5 Goals for the first time all season.

We're in Sweden today for the top-flight Allsvenskan match between Malmo FF and Helsingsborgs. We reckon the hosts could get the job done early this evening.

In four league meetings between these two since 2019, Malmo have been ahead at half-time and full time in all four. More recently, the home side have won 3/4 on their own patch - only league leaders Hacken have stopped them. Malmo have also been ahead at break in 3/5 home games this season.

Helsingborgs have earnt 1 point from 15 on the road this season. They've conceded before half-time in all five. Backing them to be behind at half-time and full time has been the right thing to do in 3/5 and it's what we're doing on this match.