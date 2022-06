Philadelphia v New York City

Sunday 23:00

In Miami last night, the hosts came from behind with a couple of late goals to beat Minnesota 2-1 and land our home win bet.

We're staying with the MLS for one more day today - and moving closer to the business end of the table. Philadelphia are unbeaten all season at Subaru Park (W3-D5) but it's really the goal tallies we're interested in.

All eight of those matches have finished with Under 2.5 Goals. The hosts have conceded just four times across all those games and will fancy their chances of a clean sheet against a NYCFC outfit that has scored only four times in five on the road this term.

NYCFC have a decent defence themselves. They've leaked three times across those five road trips. Four of the five games finished with Under 2.5 Goals. Backing Under 2.5 Goals has also been the right thing to do in all five MLS meetings of these two since 2019 - and it's what we're doing tonight.