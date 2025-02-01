Football Bet of the Day: French fancy involves goals

Monaco through in UCL but losing Ligue 1 momentum

Auxerre have competed well with big hitters

BTTS an intriguing price at 1.8 4/5

Monaco v Auxerre

Saturday 01 February, 18:00

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Werder Bremen got their win over Mainz last night, but it was Leonardo Bittencourt who netted the only goal and not our man Marvin Ducksch.

We'll move on swiftly and head to Monaco, because the hosts are in action against Auxerre, and I fancy both teams to find the net.

After a great start to the season, injuries have hit Monaco hard, and they are in danger of tailing off. They have qualified for the playoff round of the Champions League (they'll face Benfica), but in the league they are now a massive 13 points behind PSG.

Adi Hütter's team have won just four of their last 12 games in the French top flight, and they are struggling defensively. 11 of their last 15 league games have seen both teams score.

Auxerre are on a seven-match winless run in the league, but they are 11th in the standings, and I think they've shown they can at least score against the big hitters.

AJA have held Lens to a 2-2 draw, won 3-2 at Marseille and have held PSG and Lille to draws. They have scored in 13 of their last 18 away games in Ligue 1.

On that basis, I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score here at 1.84/5.