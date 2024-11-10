Football Bet of the Day: WSL clash to entertain
It's been a mixed week on FBOTD, but Kevin Hatchard is convinced we can get some joy in the Women's Super League tonight.
-
Villa scoring freely but yet to win
-
United have racked up nine goals in five matches
-
Over 2.5 Goals a fair price at 1.84/5
Manchester United (W) v Aston Villa (W)
Sunday November 10, 18:45
RB Leipzig drew a blank against Borussia Mönchengladbach last night, and they took us down with them. We still have a chance to end the week level, and we'll wrap up in the Women's Super League, as Manchester United face Aston Villa.
It's all been a bit of a struggle for Villa this season, and they have collected just two points from their opening six matches of the league campaign. They have been competitive against the big hitters, only losing 1-0 at Chelsea and 2-1 at Manchester City, but they keep giving up leads and it's costing them dearly.
Villa do at least have firepower. Brazilian forward Gabi Nunes has two goals in three league appearances, and Euros winner Rachel Daly has netted three goals in six matches in the top flight this term. The issue is Villa's defending, as they are yet to manage a single clean sheet in the WSL this term.
Manchester United have made an unbeaten start to the league campaign, with three wins and two draws, and they have drawn 1-1 in their last two matches. 21-year-old midfielder Grace Clinton has already netted three league goals, Melvine Malard is an exciting option, and Norwegian forward Elisabeth Terland recently netted a brace against Tottenham.
I fancy goals here, and I must admit I'm torn between BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals, which are priced the same at 1.84/5. I'll go for overs, as United have only leaked two goals, and are capable of covering the line themselves.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
