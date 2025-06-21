Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Guirassy can light up BVB win

Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day
We're returning to the Club World Cup today

We're checking back in with the Club World Cup, and Kevin Hatchard's backing Borussia Dortmund to pick up maximum points.

Borussia Dortmund v Mamelodi Sundowns
Saturday 21 June, 17:00
Live on DAZN

Last night was pretty symptomatic of how this week has gone. Our boys Shelbourne had an effort cleared off the line, and then at the other end Derry City scored a stunner to secure a 1-0 win. We'll grit our teeth and carry on.

They say the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, but I'm returning to Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy for a second time this week, because I believe he can score for BVB in a victory against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African side played well in their opening match, edging out South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai 1-0. However, they only managed two shots on target against fairly limited opposition, and I believe they'll find Dortmund to be a step up in class.

Dortmund floundered a bit in their goalless draw against Fluminense, and had goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to thank for a series of excellent saves. Dortmund got out of Dodge with a point, and I think it could provide the jolt they need for the rest of the tournament.

BVB finished the domestic season in stellar form, winning six competitive games in a row to nail down a Champions League spot. Guirassy was a peripheral figure against Fluminense, but I imagine he'll get a lot more service here if Niko Kovac makes some tactical tweaks.

Guirassy finished the league season with 21 Bundesliga goals, with only Harry Kane outscoring him. He also got 30 competitive goals the season before with Stuttgart. I'll back him to score and Dortmund to win (we'll use the Match Odds 90 price, because it's the same as the straight win price) at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet

Back Borussia Dortmund to win and Guirassy to score @

SBK11/10

Now read the rest of our Club World Cup previews here!

Recommended bets

