Malmo's form has dipped

Varnamo have won three of last seven

Malmo v Varnamo

Monday 31 July, 18:00

Our chum Tobias will have winced at the taste of his caipirinha yesterday, after watching Sao Paulo stink out the joint in a goalless draw with Bahia. We'll pick up the FBOTD baton and head to Sweden, because Malmo are up against Varnamo, and it might not be the comfortable home win the market expects.

Malmo are battling with Elfsborg and champions Hacken for the Allsvenskan title, but their form has been patchy in recent weeks. They have claimed a solitary point from their last three matches, a run that includes sloppy defeats to Djurgardens and Mjallby. Their home form is generally good though, with six wins in the last eight league games at the Eleda Stadion.

Varnamo are five points above the dropzone, but have already lost nine of their 16 league matches. They did however beat the champions Hacken last time out, and they have won three of their last seven games.

I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score here at 1.981/1. The last time these sides met back in mid-June, Malmo won 3-1. Varnamo have scored at least once in 11 of their 16 top-flight matches this term, including the last five. Malmo haven't failed to score in a league game at home since October 2022, and this season they have netted at least one goal in 13 of their 16 games.