Sao Paulo have won 7/8 at home



Bahia have lost 5/8 on the road



Back Sao Paulo -1.0 on the Asian Handicap



Sao Paulo v Bahia

Sunday 15:00

Yesterday's bet is still a live one at the time of writing, but our week finishes in Brazil, where Sao Paulo are hosting Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A. We reckon the home side can win with a degree of comfort.

Sao Paulo are W7-D0-L1 at Morumbi. Only a strong Palmeiras outfit have been a match for them. The hosts have scored twice or more in 6/7 wins, and the margin of victory has been at least two goals in 4/7.

Promoted Bahia are W1-D2-L5 on the road. Renato Paiva's men have scored only four times across those eight games. They've conceded at least twice in all five defeats, losing by two or more in 3/5.

We'll take an odds-against punt on them to go down again today.

Back Sao Paulo -1.0 @ 2.1411/10 Bet now

