Football Bet of the Day: Johnny can torch Werder defence

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen
Mainz coach Bo Henriksen has revitalised the club

With four winners from six picks, it's been another profitable week on FBOTD, and how Kevin Hatchard hopes to wrap up in style with another winner from the Bundesliga.

Mainz v Werder Bremen
Sunday 15 September, 16:30
We asked for a Harry Kane goal in Germany last night, and we got three. Kane's treble helped to give Bayern a 6-1 win at Holstein Kiel, and it gave us a winner on the Bet Builder. Now we'll look to sign off in style with another Bundesliga winner - Mainz are up against Werder Bremen, as both teams go in search of their first league wins of the season.

Mainz fought against relegation for most of the last campaign, but charismatic Danish coach Bo Henriksen dragged them clear of trouble in the end. He did it by energising the crowd at the MEWA and by taking a few risks with an attacking style that reaped rewards.

One of the bi-products of Henriksen's arrival was a spike in form for leading Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt. The German U21 international spent a year on the sidelines with injury, but is now back to his best. He has started this season by scoring in the DFB Pokal and the Bundesliga (he netted in the 3-3 draw at Stuttgart on Matchday Two), and if you stretch back into last season, Burkardt has scored in nine of his last 16 appearances.

Werder Bremen played well in a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund on Matchday Two, a game they could have won given the chances they created. While young coach Ole Werner continues to maximise the potential of a limited squad, it's worth pointing out their away form. Werder have won just one of their seven road matches in the Bundesliga, and they have conceded at least two goals in four of those matches.

I'm more than happy to back Burkardt to score at any time at a very generous 3.052/1.

Back Jonathan Burkardt to score @

EXC3.052/1

