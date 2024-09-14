Football Bet of the Day: Back Kane to strike in Bayern win

Bayern have won three of three competitive games under Kompany

Kane buzzing after England brace

Palhinha foul involved in Bet Builder at evens

Holstein Kiel v Bayern

Saturday 14 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

We backed Heidenheim to cause some problems for Borussia Dortmund last night, and that's exactly what they did. Even though Frank Schmidt's men eventually slipped to a 4-2 defeat, they pushed BVB all the way, and landed our BTTS bet in the process.

That means we are once again guaranteed a profit this week, but we aren't resting on our laurels, and we'll stick with the Bundesliga. Mighty Bayern Munich are making the long trip north to face newly-promoted Holstein Kiel.

Kiel is known for other sports. There is a famous sailing week every year in the Baltic sea outpost, and THW Kiel are one of the most famous and decorated handball teams in the world. However, the football team has been knocking on the Bundesliga door for years, and finally it opened for them at the end of last season.

It's tough at the top, and Holstein Kiel have lost both of their games so far. They were edged out 3-2 at Hoffenheim thanks to an Andrej Kramaric hat-trick, and then they lost their home opener 2-0 to Wolfsburg, as coach Marcel Rapp was dismissed following a touchline fracas. He'll be suspended for the visit of the record champions (although not the current champions).

Bayern have their sights firmly set on regaining their Bundesliga crown, and new coach Vincent Kompany has made a strong start, winning both league games and the DFB Pokal tie at Ulm. Thomas Müller was the main man in the recent win over Freiburg, as he broke the club's all-time appearance record and scored a goal.

Harry Kane comes back from the international break on a high. He was part of a 2-0 England win in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland, and then scored a brace in a 2-0 win over Finland to celebrate his 100th cap.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Bayern to win, Kane to score and summer signing Joao Palhinha to commit at least one foul, and that combo comes out at evens. Palhinha is yet to start for Bayern in the league, but the club spent a big chunk of money on him in the summer, and he is expected to start here.

That combination comes out at evens. If Palhinha doesn't start, then back Müller to have a shot on target, which brings the price up to 2.285/4. As Premier League watchers will know, Palhinha is a tackling machine.