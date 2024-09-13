Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Table-toppers can damage Dortmund

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt
Frank Schmidt's Heidenheim are top of the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund take on surprise Bundesliga leaders Heidenheim, and the game's commentator Kevin Hatchard believes there are goals in store.

Borussia Dortmund v Heidenheim
Friday 13 September, 19:30
Live on Sky Sports Mix

The deluge of goals we hoped for in Finland yesterday simply never arrived, and it turned out to be a trickle. MyPa-47 won 1-0 at JaPS II, leaving us three goals short.

We'll shrug that setback off and head to Dortmund, because Borussia Dortmund are up against Heidenheim in a game that involves the current Bundesliga leaders. You might think that's the hosts, but it's actually the team from the Brenz Valley, a side who have won 2-0 at St Pauli and that have crushed Augsburg 4-0.

Indeed, Heidenheim have played five competitive games this season, and have won them all, something defender Patrick Mainka has described as "being like something from a dream". Not only have FCH made progress in the DFB Pokal (they won their first-round tie 4-0), but they have also beaten Swedish side Häcken to qualify for the group phase of the Conference League. They are due to face Chelsea at the Voith Arena later this year.

One of Heidenheim's key players has been on-loan Bayern teenager Paul Wanner. He has scored in all four of his competitive appearances, and is being tipped as a future German international. Against Augsburg he scored an early penalty, and at 18 years old he is the youngest player to convert a Bundesliga spot-kick.

Heidenheim drew this fixture 2-2 last season, and I think they can cause problems again at Signal Iduna Park. Even though Borussia Dortmund are yet to concede a league goal, they have given up big chances in both games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen. New coach Nuri Sahin is still working on the finer details, and BVB will be without suspended centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck after his rash red card against Bremen.

At the other end, the Dortmund attack could be boosted by the return to action of new star striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international banged in 28 league goals for Stuttgart last season (only Harry Kane scored more), and he hopes to make his competitive debut.

Both Teams To Score is trading at 1.84/5 here on the Betfair Exchange, and I think that's fair. Heidenheim have scored in their last 14 competitive matches, and there are enough potential gaps in the Dortmund rearguard for them to exploit.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC1.84/5

Now read the rest of Kev's Bundesliga tips here!

Recommended bets

Kevin Hatchard avatar

Kevin Hatchard

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

