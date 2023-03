Freiburg failing on the road

Ajorque has scored in two of last three

Mainz v Freiburg

Sunday 19 March, 18:30

An early goal from the irrepressible Antoine Griezmann set Atletico Madrid on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Valencia last night, and the success of our Bet Builder means we're guaranteed a profit for this week. We'll look to move further into the black with a winner from the Bundesliga game between Mainz and Freiburg.

Freiburg's European dream died in midweek, as they were beaten 2-0 by Juventus in the Black Forest. A handball and subsequent second yellow card for SCF defender Manuel Gulde killed the game, and Juventus won the Europa League tie 3-0 on aggregate. That shouldn't detract from what's been an outstanding season for Christian Streich's men, but there has been a sense of decline in recent weeks.

Freiburg are still in the mix for a top four finish, but they have only won five of their last 11 in the Bundesliga, and on the road they have won just two of their last nine. That sequence has included a 6-0 hammering at Wolfsburg, a 5-0 loss at Bayern, a 5-1 shredding at Borussia Dortmund and a 3-1 defeat at RB Leipzig.

With Freiburg conceding in high volume on their travels, I fancy in-form Mainz to cause them a few problems tonight. The ZeroFivers are in good form, having won five of their last seven league games, and they have scored 18 goals along the way. Strong centre-forward Ludovic Ajorque has been a big hit since arriving at the club, and he's scored in two of his last three appearances. Given that the powerful target-man is priced at 3.02/1 to score here, I think that's a price worth snapping up.