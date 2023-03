Griezmann involved in 16 La Liga goals

Atleti unbeaten in nine in the league

Atletico Madrid v Valencia

Saturday 18 March, 20:00

Live on ViaPlay

We were within touching distance of extending our winning streak to four in Germany last night, but Borussia Mönchengladbach twice blew the lead in a 2-2 draw, conceding an agonising 89th-minute leveller. We'll pick up the toys we threw out of the pram, and take them to Spain. In-form Atletico Madrid are up against Valencia, and I'll back on of La Liga's best players to shine.

Atleti have improved significantly recently, and the noise about Diego Simeone's future has somewhat died down. The capital club have put together a nine-match unbeaten run in La Liga, winning six and drawing three. They have lost just two of their last 11 at home in the top flight, and those defeats were against title-chasing Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann, pink hair and all, has been a shining star. The Frenchman has delivered eight goals and eight assists in La Liga this term, and has scored in two of his last four league appearances. Against Sevilla in a recent 6-1 home win, Griezmann was borderline unplayable.

Valencia are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, although they have picked up massive home wins recently against Real Sociedad and Osasuna. On the road, Los Che have really struggled, losing their last six games, and scoring just once in the process.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Atletico/Draw Double Chance and Griezmann to score or assist at 1.9720/21.