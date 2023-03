Gladbach beat Bayern last month

Werder awful on the road

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Werder Bremen

Friday 17 March, 19:30

We'll turn our attention to the Bundesliga in Germany, because the Friday night game brings together two out-of-form teams in Borussia Mönchengladbach and Werder Bremen, and I think the hosts can take maximum points.

Bremen made a superb start to the season, but a small squad is being stretched by injury and illness, and the northern giants can be forgiven for looking a little nervously over their collective shoulder. Ole Werner's men have lost four of their last five top-flight games, and on the road they have lost five of their last six, including a 6-1 hammering at Bayern and a bizarre 7-1 loss at Köln. Werner and a number of senior players have talked about consistent mistakes, and with a total of 46 goals conceded, SVW have one of the worst defensive records in the division.

Gladbach beat Bayern just under a month ago, and they have also beaten Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Borussia Park. Consistency continues to elude the Foals, and former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has warned his players he won't accept the season just meandering to its conclusion. Gladbach actually played quite well in their 3-0 defeat at RB Leipzig last weekend, missing a penalty at 0-0 before collapsing late on.

Werder are without experienced centre-back Milos Veljkovic because of injury, while Christian Gross, Marco Friedl and Leonardo Bittencourt are all struggling with illness. That will make life even tougher for Werder, and Gladbach should be able to pick up their eighth home win of the season, and I'll back them in the Match Odds market at 1.9420/21.