Football Bet of the Day: Minnows to lose heavily again

Lithuania scored freely in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Gibraltar awful on their travels

Lithuania v Gibraltar

Monday 25 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Our pal Tobias had a profitable week, so it wasn't too painful a blow to see Levante and Elche sink his Under 1.5 Goals bet, as they played out a 3-2 thriller. As he sips a coffee at a Valencia café and watches the world go by, we'll pick up the FBOTD baton and head to Kaunas. We don't visit Lithuania much, but they are facing Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League, and I fancy a comfortable home win.

Gibraltar's 14-0 demolition at the hands of France might give you the impression that they are useless no-hopers, but they are usually more defensively solid than that. Indeed, you have to go back to 2017 to find a defeat on a similar scale, as they lost 9-0 in Belgium.

That said, Gibraltar do find it incredibly difficult to pose an attacking threat. They haven't scored a goal away from home since September 2022, when they lost 5-1 in Bulgaria. They have lost 13 away internationals in a row, and they haven't won on their travels since a 1-0 victory against Liechtenstein in Vaduz in October 2020.

Lithuania won 1-0 in Gibraltar in the reverse Nations League fixture, and there's every reason to believe there'll be a bigger win on home soil. Edgaras Jankauskas' team was pretty competitive in the Euro 2024 qualifiers - they scored twice in lively home draws against Hungary and Montenegro, and they also held Bulgaria to a draw and beat them 2-0 in Sofia.

While Lithuania have gone ten home games without a win, this is a rare chance not only to win but to win well, and I'm happy to back them -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9620/21. Gibraltar have lost by a multiple-goal margin in nine of their last 11 internationals, and 12 of the last 13 away from home.