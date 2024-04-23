Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Capital club can give Juve a scare

Juventus coach Max Allegri
Max Allegri's Juventus are 2-0 up from the first leg

After starting the week with a winner in Portugal, Kevin Hatchard's looking for more profit in Italy.

  • Juve won 2-0 in Turin in first leg

  • Lazio beat Allegri's side 1-0 in Rome in Serie A

  • Bet Builder pays at 2/13.00

    • Lazio v Juventus
    Tuesday 22 April, 20:00

    It's always nice when a bet lands in the first 23 minutes, and that's what happened last night when Farense equalised against Benfica.

    We'll head to Italy now, because Lazio have work to do to turn their Coppa Italia semi-final around against Juventus. The Romans are 2-0 down after the first leg in Turin, but after back-to-back league victories against Salernitana and Genoa, Igor Tudor's side go into this game with confidence.

    It's also worth noting that Lazio recently beat Juventus 1-0 in the league at the Stadio Olimpico, with Adam Marusic netting a last-gasp winner. Lazio have won 13 of their last 20 home games in all competitions.

    Juventus are in control of this tie, but their title push in Serie A fell away horribly under pressure from the eventual champions Inter, and they have won just two of their last 12 top-flight matches. Coach Max Allegri continues to be the subject of speculation about his future, but he says now is the time to put all that to one side, and focus on the club's most important moment of the season.

    If Allegri stays true to his principles, he will try to shut this game down from the outset, so I'll start our Bet Builder with Under 3.5 Goals. The teams have met twice recently, and there were just three goals across the two matches. I'll also go for Lazio/Draw Double Chance, given their strong home record this season.

    The final leg is backing Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic to have a shot on target. The Serbian has hit the target in nine of his last 12 appearances, and he scored in the first leg.

    That all gives us a combined price of 2/13.00.

    Back Lazio/Draw, Under 3.5 Goals and Vlahovic 1+ shots on target at 2/13.00

