Football Bet of the Day: Flying Finns to deliver a show

Lahti have leaked 30 goals in 15 league games

KuPS in the mix for the title

Over 2.5 Goals an attractive price at 1.8 4/5

KuPS v Lahti

Sunday 21 July, 16:30

It's been an odd week, as our stake was returned for the third day running. Huracan's 1-1 draw at San Lorenzo showed the value of the Draw No Bet market as a failsafe.

We'll switch the focus to Finland now, because KuPS are up against struggling Lahti in the top-flight Veikkausliga, and I fancy we'll see some goals in Kuopio this afternoon.

KuPS are three points off top spot in the title race, and they have two games in hand on their title rivals HJK. Last term, KuPS finished as runners-up, and they have recently been contesting Europa Conference League qualifiers. They just beat Luxembourg's UNA Strassen 5-0 on aggregate, with all of the goals coming in the second leg.

KuPS are very strong at their Vare Areena (that's what it's called, it's not a typo), and have won nine of their last 11 competitive games there. Of those 11 matches, nine featured at least three goals.

Lahti are bottom of the league standings, having won just one of their 15 games so far. They have leaked 30 goals at two per game, and it's therefore no surprise at all to find that 12 of their last 14 competitive outings featured three goals or more.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Over 2.5 Goals trading at 1.84/5 here on the Betfair Exchange, so we won't complicate matters, and we'll snap that price up. If you want to leap to Over 3.5 Goals, that's available at a hefty 3.02/1.