Visitors to see it through

KI v Bodo Glimt

Tuesday 12 July, 19:00

We fell a goal short in Sweden last night, despite the hosts Helsingborgs having the decency to get someone sent off in the first half of their clash with Djurgardens. The visitors went 2-0 up, but frustratingly didn't add to their total.

We'll stay in that part of the world, but will make a rare trip to the Faroe Islands. The champions KI are 3-0 down from the first leg, as they face Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt.

KI are used to winning, and are once again top of their division, but the league is on hiatus until the end of July, while Bodo Glimt are still playing in Norway and looking sharp. Kjetil Knutsen's side thrashed Sarpsborg 4-1 three days ago, and they have scored 19 goals across their last seven matches. It's worth bearing in mind that Bodo Glimt have won the Eliteserien in each of the last two seasons, and they thrashed eventual winners Roma 6-1 in the Conference League group stage.

There was a big quality gap in the first leg, and I think we'll see that again here. You can back Bodo Glimt -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.111/10, which means if they win by a goal, the stake is returned, but we get an odds-against pay-out if they win by two goals or more.