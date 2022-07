Mismatch could lead to fun

Helsingborgs v Djurgardens

Monday 11 July, 18:00

When Atletico Tucuman scored in the very first minute of last night's clash with Gimnasia La Plata, we had reason to be excited that the completion of our BTTS wager would be a formality. However, Gimnasia let us down by losing 2-0 (they are off the Christmas card list), but it was still a profitable week.

We hope that Sweden will bring us better fortune, as struggling Helsingborgs take on Djurgardens in the top-tier Allsvenskan.

Helsingborgs are leaking plenty of goals at the moment, and that's leading to plenty of entertainment in their matches. The league's bottom side has leaked 21 goals in 13 matches, and they have claimed a paltry six points. They have only managed one clean sheets in the league, and they have conceded 16 goals across their last eight matches.

Djurgardens are in far better shape, as they are just four points behind the leaders Malmö. The Stockholm-based side have won four of their last five in the league, and in their last away game, they put five goals past Sundsvall. Overall, Djurgardens have scored 26 goals, and only the leaders Malmö have a better record.

These two sides played out a 2-2 draw in May, and I think this will be exciting too. I'll simply back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.9210/11.