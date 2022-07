Dangerous attacks to thrive

Atletico Tucuman v Gimnasia La Plata

Sunday 10 July, 22:00

Like the naughty scamps and teases they are, Sampaio Correia made us wait for their second goal last night in Brazil, but it duly arrived on 83 minutes, as Ituano were dismissed 2-0.

We'll continue with the South American theme, because Atletico Tucuman are up against Gimnasia La Plata in the Argentinean top flight, and I think both teams can disturb the scoreboard.

Atletico Tucuman lost 2-1 at home to tonight's opponents in April, and they are usually good for a goal. They have found the net in 11 of their last 13 league games, including the last six at the Estadio Monumental Presidente Jose Fierro (catchy).

Gimnasia have won ten of their last 13 in the league, and they have scored at least once in 13 of their last 15. On the road, they have netted in their last six at this level, a run that stretches back to March.

You can back Both Teams To Score here at 2.021/1, and I think that's a generous price.