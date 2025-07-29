Football Bet of the Day: Back a Kazakh comeback
After picking up a dramatic 2.265/4 winner last night, Kevin Hatchard's looking to hunt down more profit in Kazakhstan.
-
Kairat excellent at home
-
KuPS inexperienced at this level
-
Back hosts to at least win second leg
Kairat Almaty v KuPS
Tuesday 29 July, 16:00
Elfsborg put us through the wringer last night, but a stoppage-time double from captain Johan Larsson (including an amazing winner) gave us the home win we needed against Goteborg. A 4-3 is good for the soul, but not for the nerves.
We'll head to Kazakhstan now, because Kairat Almaty are looking to stay alive in the Champions League with a win over Finnish champions KuPS.
KuPS won the first leg 2-0, ending what had been an eight-match unbeaten run for the reigning Kazakh champions. However, the Finns are only currently fourth in their domestic league, and they squeezed past Moldovans Milsami in the previous round courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.
Kairat have plenty of European experience, and reached the Conference League group stage in the 2021-22 season. This term they have already caught the eye by knocking out Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana, beating them 2-0 in the home leg.
Kairat have won eight of their ten home matches this season in all competitions, and if you go back further they have won 17 of their last 23 at Tsentrainyi. Opponents KuPS have won just one of their last eight on the road, and they aren't really used to this level of competition, having only previously had one European Cup or Champions League campaign since the 1970s.
I'm tempted to back Kairat to turn the tie all the way around and back them to qualify at 31/202.55, but instead I'll take the more conservative road and back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.824/5. If they win by one goal, our stake is returned, but a bigger win nets us a full pay-out.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
