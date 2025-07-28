Football Bet of the Day: Back hosts to win Swedish showdown

Elfsbo rg beat Goteborg recently

Elfsborg v Goteborg

Monday 28 July, 18:00

A good week for our man Tobias became a great week yesterday, as Inter Turku's 4-1 win over SJK landed his Over 3.5 Goals bet with room to spare.

We'll kick off the week by heading to Sweden. Elfsborg are up against Goteborg, and we'll back the hosts to pick up a win.

Elfsborg were runners-up in Sweden in 2023, as they were inspired by the tactical and motivational nous of current Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. They finished seventh last term, and are currently sixth in the 16-team Allsvenskan.

Although Elfsborg have recently hit a rough patch, winning just one of their last five matches, there are reasons to be positive about their price of 2.265/4 to win this game. The one match they did win in that sequence was away to tonight's opponents, and their home form is encouraging, with five wins from the last seven matches. If you go back further, it's seven wins from the last 11 games at the Boras Stadion.

Goteborg have been Swedish champions 18 times, but you have to go back to 2007 for the last of those successes, and that's their only league title of the 21st century. It's been famine or feast for IFK in the Allsvenskan this term, with eight wins, seven defeats and only one draw.

Elfsborg's recent record against Goteborg is remarkable, with eight wins from the last ten meetings. Not all of those are relevant, of course, but it's still a psychological boost for the hosts. Goteborg haven't won a 90-minute match at Elfsborg since 2017.

Given Elfsborg's strong home record and their recent win over Goteborg, I'm happy to snap up the 2.265/4 on offer for the home victory.