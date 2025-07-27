Football Bet of the Day: Back a goals flurry in Finland

FC Inter scored 3+ in all home wins so far

+3.5 Goals in last 4 SJK away games

Back +3.5 Goals



FC Inter v SJK

Sunday 15:00

In the States last night, Atlanta and Seattle drew 2-2 to land our Over 3.5 Goals bet and lock in a profit for the week.

We're in Finland today for this afternoon's Veikkausliiga game between second-placed FC Inter and fifth-placed SJK. The hosts are odds-on favourites, but we're focused on the odds-against price for Over 3.5 Goals...

In each of FC Inter's four home wins, they've scored at least three goals, with 3/4 delivering Over 3.5 Goals in total. They should be confident of finding way through a shaky visiting backline today.

SJK are six away games without a clean sheet. They've conceded at least twice in each of the last four. But they bring a goal threat of their own: those last four road outings have finished 2-2, 2-4, 2-2 and, most recently, 3-2.

We'll back the visitors to help get this one up and Over 3.5 Goals once again this afternoon.